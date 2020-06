Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom downtown Mystic unit with nice kitchen and living room. Central air to keep cool during the summer. Take a short walk to the water and enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and more. Close to Pfizer, Electric Boat, both casinos, the Naval Sub-Base, and public transportation. Come take a look! Pets are not allowed. No smoking. Must have a credit score of 700+. Credit check will be completed for all serious inquiries.