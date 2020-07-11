9 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT with move-in specials
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 43
1 of 12
Back in 1902, customers buying Quaker Oats oatmeal found a redeemable coupon for a small plot of land in Milford about 10 feet x 10 feet. The land came from a 15 acre tract of land in a subdivision that was never built. But hey, free land!
Milford is a small town with a population of just over 52,000, with seventeen miles of coast line along Long Island Sound, an Atlantic Ocean estuary. With a pristine town square, a beautiful coastline, and an historic town center with some structures dating from its early settlement in 1639, Milford is a city that one cannot help but fall in love with. Theres plenty of pride in the towns history, culture, and recreation and employment opportunities. If small town living sounds good to you, Milford is the ideal place to go to. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Milford city apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Milford city apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.