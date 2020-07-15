Apartment List
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT

2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,242
509 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
23 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$875
425 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
117 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
Live on the Arch!
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
$
4 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,460
685 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.

3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful

July 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manchester rents declined significantly over the past month

Manchester rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,182 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,480 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manchester over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Manchester to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    As rents have fallen slightly in Manchester, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,480 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Manchester fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

