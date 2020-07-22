Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:07 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Lakeville, CT with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

33 Sharon Road
33 Sharon Road, Lakeville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1600 sqft
LAKEVILLE MANOR COTTAGE - available: September 2, 2020 - 3BR/3BA cottage in Lakeville, CT. Steps from the Grove and the lake (Lake Wononscopomuc, the deepest lake in CT), convenient to all points of local interest.

12 Elm Street
12 Elm Street, Lakeville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
925 sqft
Luxury Lakeville Manor Apartment #1 - Available: October 18, 2020 School Year or Annual - One 2-Bedroom Apartment with 2 Baths, living area, dining area, fully outfitted, furnished, professionally appliance Kitchen, in-unit laundry, walk-in closet,
Results within 1 mile of Lakeville

10 Library Street
10 Library Street, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Available: School Year Sept. 9, 2020 - May 27, 2021 - Escape into the heart of Salisbury in this well-appointed luxury rental.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeville

335 Calkinstown Road
335 Calkinstown Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3200 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MONTH OF AUGUST 2020 ONLY. Nestled back in and in harmony with nature, just part of the allure of this newly constructed modern farm house in a well sought after area of Sharon.

34 Belden Street
34 Belden Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3086 sqft
A long driveway brings you to this perfect hilltop sanctuary situated on over 8 acres of total privacy. Enjoy summer breezes down from the mountains and take in the breathtaking views.

264 Winchell Mountain
264 Winchell Mountain Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Millerton Home 1870 Renovated Expanded Cottage. This 3BR2BA home has a huge mastersuite with 2 guest bedrooms. Separate kit, DR, LR. Close to Village of Millerton.

428 Salmon Kill Road
428 Salmon Kill Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
** Starting 9/17/2020 **Newly renovated furnished 3-Bedroom 2-Bath rental home with barbecue deck, large yard with fire pit, and detached garage is located on Salisbury's Salmon Kill Road.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeville

5 Twixt Road
5 Twixt Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1334 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a private, open backyard and deck - Annual Rental - Relax in our 100 year old newly renovated (2017) barn-turned-home.

332 Weed Mine Road
332 Weed Mine Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
Short Term Rental Opportunity! &nbsp;Available Monthly &nbsp;OR Weekly &nbsp; August/September/OctoberAug 1-Oct 31 Come to the top of the hill with panoramic views to get away from it all! This 3 BR, 2 bath home with 500+ sq ft of outdoor deck

14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT
14 Troutbeck Crescent, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4613 sqft
Located in the Town of Amenia, New York in Dutchess County New York. Light and bright rental with 3 bedrooms, 4.

294 TWIN LAKES ROAD
294 Twin Lakes Road, Litchfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3000 sqft
Available: Sept. 3, 2020 - October 30, 2020 - minimum 32 days -Twin Lakes Waterfront retreat with western views and private beach with dock.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lakeville, CT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

