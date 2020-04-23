All apartments in Lakeville
33 Sharon Road
33 Sharon Road

33 Sharon Road · (860) 318-5126
Location

33 Sharon Road, Lakeville, CT 06039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LAKEVILLE MANOR COTTAGE - available: September 2, 2020 - 3BR/3BA cottage in Lakeville, CT. Steps from the Grove and the lake (Lake Wononscopomuc, the deepest lake in CT), convenient to all points of local interest. Cozy, yet spacious at 1,600sq ft and 12ft ceilings. No detail spared in the renovation of this historic 1800s cottage. Formerly the rectory and later the schoolhouse for St. Mary’s convent which now is the Lakeville Manor House. National Historic Register property. For seasonal lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Sharon Road have any available units?
33 Sharon Road has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Sharon Road have?
Some of 33 Sharon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Sharon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 33 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 33 Sharon Road offer parking?
No, 33 Sharon Road does not offer parking.
Does 33 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Sharon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 33 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 33 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Sharon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Sharon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Sharon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
