33 Sharon Road

LAKEVILLE MANOR COTTAGE - available: September 2, 2020 - 3BR/3BA cottage in Lakeville, CT. Steps from the Grove and the lake (Lake Wononscopomuc, the deepest lake in CT), convenient to all points of local interest. Cozy, yet spacious at 1,600sq ft and 12ft ceilings. No detail spared in the renovation of this historic 1800s cottage. Formerly the rectory and later the schoolhouse for St. Mary’s convent which now is the Lakeville Manor House. National Historic Register property. For seasonal lease.