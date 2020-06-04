379 Whitfield Street

Amenities

38 Foot slip at the beautiful Guilford Yacht Club for rent for the 2020 boating season. The Guilford Yacht club is a stunning setting directly on the West River with immediate access to Long Island Sound. Within 5 minutes of leaving the slip and the channel, you are already in Long Island Sound and ready to sail or motor to your favorite destination such as the Thimble Islands for a day of fun while practicing social distancing. Newly constructed in 2012, the slip is in excellent condition and includes a large dock box for all of your boating gear. Water is included at the dock. Electricity and Cable TV are optional. FREE winter storage on the premises is included with this rental. The use of the pool, tennis courts, gas grills and tennis courts is not included. Club membership is optional and extra. There is no sales tax on this rental. Boat must fit into slip with no overhang.