Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

184 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
West Ansonia
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Library District
107 Tremont Street
107 Tremont St, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1030 sqft
Welcome to your new Ansonia home! This sun-drenched 3-bedroom apartment, just minutes away from route 8, is a commuter dream. It has been freshly painted and has newly finished hardwood floors as you can see from the pictures.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
37 Wright Street
37 Wright Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1384 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment. All one level. Beautiful yard. Private driveway. Brand new appliances. Washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. New arpets, countertops, appliances, bathroom. Freshly painted. Great neighborhood and quiet location.
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
256 Peck Lane
256 Peck Lane, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
720 sqft
Second Floor Unit faces the inner garden. Enjoy the surroundings of a secure, bright and clean unique one bedroom apartment for Independent Living for Seniors (Over 62 years of age) in Orange, CT.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Rock
53 Rock Creek Rd
53 Rock Creek Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in West Rock is available now! This apartment is part of a duplex, on the right side of the house, and features 2 levels of living, spacious bedrooms with brand new flooring, and an amazing and large

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road
238 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3782 sqft
This immaculate and well cared for Raised Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Drive
15 Highland Drive, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1354 sqft
Freshly painted interior and new Armstrong rigid core vinyl flooring on main level. Ample cabinet storage in galley kitchen. Walk-in shower with support bars. 3 season porch overlooks woods.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Library District
8 Clover Street
8 Clover St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Immaculate and spacious second floor two bedroom apartment! Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Screened porch, plenty of closet space. Parking in street and no use of yard. Absolutely NO PETS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
112 Heather Ridge
112 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors in living room with sliders to deck overlooking pool. Interior recently painted a neutral light gray. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
153 Bull Hill Lane
153 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
989 sqft
Conveniently located 3rd floor condo for rent. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom/bath has a large walk-in closet plus a regular closet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
132 Heather Ridge
132 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
672 sqft
Welcome to this updated end unit with loft and pool views! Bright and sunny, top floor corner unit with cathedral ceiling, skylight, and deck overlooking in-ground pool. Newer paint, closet doors, faucets, and crystal chandelier in foyer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
31 North Street
31 North St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH 2/3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON 1ST FLOOR. LOWER LEVEL WITH ADDITIONAL FINISHED AREA INCLUDING FULL BATH WITH WASHER & DRYER. PRIVATE YARD FOR THE TENANT'S USE.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Westville
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
87 Antrim Street
87 Antrim Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, second floor of duplex, corner lot. Large Living Room, Spacious Eat In Kitchen, bedrooms are not small. Tenant pays all utilities and snow removal.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
71 Orange Avenue
71 Orange Avenue, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1296 sqft
Year round rental. Great location in sought after Milford. Terrific school system and town to make your home. Close to shops, restaurants, and public transportation. This unique farmhouse has a lot of character.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
85 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
City Guide for Derby, CT

Derby, Connecticut might be the size of a postage stamp, but within its five square miles, there is a lot going on. This tiny city -- which is Connecticut's smallest municipality -- is the birthplace of both Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, and Nick Pietrosante, NFL fullback. With six sites on the National Register of Historic Places, Derby is a little hidden gem for those who appreciate the charms of a bygone era.

You've heard that good things come in small packages, and nowhere is this more true than in the city of Derby. Located in the Naugatuck Valley in central Connecticut, this tiny treasure offers some of the best that the Nutmeg State has to offer: From historic buildings to community events, you'll find what you're looking for in Connecticut's smallest city. With about 12,900 residents, according to the 2010 census, Derby is small enough to allow you to know your neighbors, but large enough to allow you to avoid the "everybody's in your business" feeling that often is par for the course when it comes to small-town living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Derby, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

