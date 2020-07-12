184 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT with parking
Derby, Connecticut might be the size of a postage stamp, but within its five square miles, there is a lot going on. This tiny city -- which is Connecticut's smallest municipality -- is the birthplace of both Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, and Nick Pietrosante, NFL fullback. With six sites on the National Register of Historic Places, Derby is a little hidden gem for those who appreciate the charms of a bygone era.
You've heard that good things come in small packages, and nowhere is this more true than in the city of Derby. Located in the Naugatuck Valley in central Connecticut, this tiny treasure offers some of the best that the Nutmeg State has to offer: From historic buildings to community events, you'll find what you're looking for in Connecticut's smallest city. With about 12,900 residents, according to the 2010 census, Derby is small enough to allow you to know your neighbors, but large enough to allow you to avoid the "everybody's in your business" feeling that often is par for the course when it comes to small-town living. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.