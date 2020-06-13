Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Bradley Ct
22 Bradley Court, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Apartment near 684 and 84 - Property Id: 297180 All utilities included. Located 5 minutes from the Danbury mall and the metro north train station right off of 84 and 684. Spacious front and back yard. New french door entrance with recessed lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Greystone Lane
1104 Greystone Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, furnished townhouse in Fieldstone Pond. Nothing to do but move right in. Bright Living Rm with gas fireplace, Dining Rm with sliding glass door to Deck. Kitchen with Granite counters. Bedroom with walk-in california closet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4217 sqft
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danbury rents increased significantly over the past month

Danbury rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,525 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased moderately in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,525 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Danbury.
    • While Danbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
    Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
    Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
    White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
    Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
    Yale University