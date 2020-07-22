Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:44 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Broad Brook offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
Results within 5 miles of Broad Brook
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
45 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Abbott Road
1 Abbott Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready townhouse at desirable 1776 in Ellington! From the minute you walk in you will instantly feel at home! First floor consists of living room with large bow window, dining area with sliders to patio overlooking woods, remodeled kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Broad Brook
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
8 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,612
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
26 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
8 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
8 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated June 23 at 06:44 PM
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths!  Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Cranberry Hollow
11 Cranberry Hollow, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Move right in this freshly painted townhouse, with 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful eat in newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Livingroom with deck and lower level has additional room full bath and laundry room.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
125 South Street
125 South Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage.

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Broad Brook, CT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Broad Brook offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Broad Brook. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Broad Brook can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

