broad brook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT📍
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Reggie Way
7 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Looking for peace and tranquility, you will find it in the Norton Glen Complex. Centrally located only 20 miles to Hartford, Springfield Mass and Bradley Airport. Friendly and caring neighbors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Reggie Way
12 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Listing Agent is owner related.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
Results within 5 miles of Broad Brook
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Union Street Unit B
83 Union St, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
520 sqft
83 Union Street Unit B Available 08/08/20 1st Floor Unit With Off-street Parking - Open floor plan 1 bedroom with updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances include a stove & fridge. Wall unit Air Conditioning. No smoking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Main Street
296 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1519 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in Somers. This 3 bedroom home has all the upgrades you are looking for with great proximity to 91 and the MA border.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24 West Road
24 West Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
Open Floor Plan condo available for rent! Kitchen opens into bright and sunny living room area. Good sized bedroom with additional storage area available in the basement. Coin-Op laundry on site.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Charter Road
44 Charter Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2014 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch. Everything has been updated. Central air, large living room that leads out to two tier deck, one car garage. Neightorhood setting. Credit check required. One month rent, one month security required.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 Mill Pond Drive
2201 Mill Pond Drive, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
STRAWBRIDGE is a sought after community with many amenities and close to highways, shopping & restaurants. This Townhouse is an end unit with generous grassy, side yard and a private, detached 1 car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Abbott Road
1 Abbott Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready townhouse at desirable 1776 in Ellington! From the minute you walk in you will instantly feel at home! First floor consists of living room with large bow window, dining area with sliders to patio overlooking woods, remodeled kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Broad Brook
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,542
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
27 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
44 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
14 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
21 Units Available
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,275
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
13 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Broad Brook area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broad Brook from include New Haven, Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, and Meriden.
