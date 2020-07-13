/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomfield, CT
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
11 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,708
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
40 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$870
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
675 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
117 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
9 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,135
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 6 at 06:51pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 6 at 03:38pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms. Central Downtown Hartford location puts you within walking distance of Riverwalk and Bushnell Park. Near Route 84, Route 91 and numerous bus stops.
Similar Pages
Bloomfield 1 BedroomsBloomfield 2 BedroomsBloomfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomfield 3 BedroomsBloomfield Accessible ApartmentsBloomfield Apartments with Balcony
Bloomfield Apartments with GarageBloomfield Apartments with GymBloomfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBloomfield Apartments with ParkingBloomfield Apartments with Pool