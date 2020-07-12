Apartment List
/
CT
/
bethel
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1569 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program – details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,625
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
146 Great Plain Road
146 Great Plain Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Your search ends here! How would you like a nice 3-bedroom? Here is the home you've been waiting for! 3 bedrooms, Updated Kitchen, All Appliances (including washer/dryer!).

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12 Boulevard Drive
12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2892 sqft
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
633 Danbury Road
633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7 Padanaram Road
7 Padanaram Road, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please wear mask and utilize gloves and sanitizer. 2 months security, credit of 625 or more, references required.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8 Canterbury Court
8 Canterbury Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
26 Eden Hill Road
26 Eden Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5194 sqft
Beautiful French style 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Colonial home with elegance and style. This home is a Williamsburg reproduction by Hoffman & Hawk. This home is located on 7.53 level acres located in the Hattertown district of Newtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
16 Homestead Ave
16 Homestead Avenue, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment on a quiet street near Danbury Hospital. Landlord pays for water and trash removal. Small pets and cats are allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
6 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6000 sqft
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
29 Tito Lane
29 Tito Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3423 sqft
How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
40 Thunder Hill Lane
40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3360 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
51 Continental Drive
51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3681 sqft
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethel, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NY
Westport, CTTorrington, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
CUNY Lehman College