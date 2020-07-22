Apartment List
CT
/
ansonia
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ansonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ansonia
38 Holbrook Place
38 Holbrook Pl, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1400 sqft
Incredible rental opportunity in Ansonia! The landlord pays for water and electricity and in return, the tenants take care of landscaping and snow removal! Hundreds of dollars in savings! This beautiful first-floor apartment boasts an incredibly big

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Library District
8 Clover Street
8 Clover St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Immaculate and spacious second floor two bedroom apartment! Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Screened porch, plenty of closet space. Parking in street and no use of yard. Absolutely NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Ansonia
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,570
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rock
53 Rock Creek Rd
53 Rock Creek Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in West Rock is available now! This apartment is part of a duplex, on the right side of the house, and features 2 levels of living, spacious bedrooms with brand new flooring, and an amazing and large

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Amity
1 Hilltop Rd
1 Hilltop Road, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 09/01/20 Available for September 1st move in! Beautiful and newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 full bathroom Single Family Home located in Westville! This gorgeous apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, newly renovated eat-in

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Grand Opening, Now Taking Occupancy - Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments - With Elevator Access to Second, Third and Forth Floor

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Westville
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.
Results within 10 miles of Ansonia
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
91 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,547
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,126
1022 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1037 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
25 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,548
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,872
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1054 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,716
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,653
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,561
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,266
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,363
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,107
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
City Guide for Ansonia, CT

With initial settlers showing up around 1652, Ansonia definitely has a long and storied history. This history, which includes citizens in the 1880s circulating a petition to become a separate entity from nearby Derby, is what has made Ansonia the thriving city that it is today.

Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ansonia, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ansonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

