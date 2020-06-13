Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO

Finding an apartment in Stratmoor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
525 Sinton Avenue
525 Sinton Avenue, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2513 sqft
525 Sinton Avenue Available 06/24/20 525 Sinton Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stratmoor Hills with fantastic view of mountains and city. Located on cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4319 Ericson Drive 1
4319 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
918 sqft
Mountain View Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 31216 Beautiful 2br 1bth apartment for rent located conveniently within 1 mile of Fort Carson, Pikes Peak Community College and the new shopping center on Venetucci Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4332 Ericson Drive - 1
4332 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
740 sqft
Now Available! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Ft Carson. Full size Washer and Dryer included. Furry friends welcome. Pet friendly (restrictions, limitations, and fees apply) View the Virtual Tour and walk the layout now! Copy and Paste: https://my.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Stratmoor Hills
21 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1260 Canoe Creek Drive
1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2900 sqft
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3263 Apogee View
3263 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1465 sqft
3263 Apogee View Available 07/03/20 3263 Apogee View - Southwest Area Townhome 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage - Southwest - Quail Lake area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 1999. Approximately 1,465 total and finished square feet with no basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3965 Glenhurst St
3965 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom Cheyenne Meadows Home - Property Id: 299782 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Cheyenne Meadows home with a two car garage. Open floor plan on the main level with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2226 Frontier Drive
2226 Frontier Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This unit has new carpet, new paint, and recently updated bathroom. This home boasts a large yard that is fully fenced. The front yard is xeriscape for low maintenance. Close to I25 for easy commute. Washer dryer hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2771 Brooksedge View
2771 Brooksedge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1292 sqft
Gorgeous Town Home with a great location and beautiful views. 1,292 Square Feet! Includes 2 Beds, 2.5 Bath! Kitchen includes appliances! School District 2! Conveniently close to Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Popular Shopping, Parks, Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3925 Berkley Court
3925 Berkley Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1222 sqft
Don't miss this unique, dog friendly townhome located right next to Fort Carson! Home has a sunken fire pit on the main level as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and floors on the main floor. Close to shopping and new restaurants on S Nevada.
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Broadmoor Bluffs
21 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Park Hill
9 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$880
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Skyway
13 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Stratmoor, CO

Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!

Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stratmoor, CO

Finding an apartment in Stratmoor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

