182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO
Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!
Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round! See more
Finding an apartment in Stratmoor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.