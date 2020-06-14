195 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO with garage

Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!

Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round! See more