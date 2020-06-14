195 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO with garage
Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!
Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round! See more
Stratmoor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.