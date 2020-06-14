Apartment List
195 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO with garage

Stratmoor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
33 Clover Circle West
33 Clover Circle West, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1044 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home Minutes From FT Carson!!! - This beautifully remodeled home has 3 bedrooms,1 bath,1 car over sized garage & a huge shed. Very bright with high ceilings & LOTS of windows.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
525 Sinton Avenue
525 Sinton Avenue, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2513 sqft
525 Sinton Avenue Available 06/24/20 525 Sinton Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stratmoor Hills with fantastic view of mountains and city. Located on cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
505 Catalina Drive
505 Catalina Drive, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2025 sqft
Gorgeous tri-level home with a master suite featuring a full bath and a walkout to the back yard. Wood flooring is original with the home. Huge covered deck out back with plenty of room for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
33 W Clover Circle
33 Clover Cir W, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1044 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home has 3 bedrooms,1 bath,1 car over sized garage & a huge shed. Very bright with high ceilings & LOTS of windows. Full of high quality upgrades & craftsmanship.
Results within 1 mile of Stratmoor

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3263 Apogee View
3263 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1465 sqft
3263 Apogee View Available 07/03/20 3263 Apogee View - Southwest Area Townhome 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage - Southwest - Quail Lake area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 1999. Approximately 1,465 total and finished square feet with no basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3965 Glenhurst St
3965 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom Cheyenne Meadows Home - Property Id: 299782 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Cheyenne Meadows home with a two car garage. Open floor plan on the main level with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1143 Scarlet Oak Drive
1143 Scarlet Oak Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2026 sqft
Great condition home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Fully fenced yard, fireplace, central air conditioning. Conveniently located to military installations and shopping!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4577 Prestige Point
4577 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome in southwest Colorado Springs near Fort Carson. Carpet and ceramic tile throughout, garden tub in the Master bathroom. Enclosed yard with patio and enjoy the mountain views and nearby park.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3827 Glenhurst ST
3827 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1740 sqft
3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat.
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Broadmoor Bluffs
21 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway Park
22 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Skyway
12 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
4217 Arvol Cir
4217 Arvol Circle, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath home has been recently painted as well as new carpet. The front yard is zeroed scaped for low water usage. The large back yard is a great place to hang out and visit with friends on the back deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ivywild
1 Unit Available
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3314 Castellon Drive
3314 Castellon Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2034 sqft
Two story stucco home with 3 car garage on huge lot. Large country kitchen with upgraded appliances. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Very spacious master bedroom with attached bath.
City Guide for Stratmoor, CO

Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!

Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stratmoor, CO

Stratmoor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

