/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4319 Ericson Drive 1
4319 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
918 sqft
Mountain View Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 31216 Beautiful 2br 1bth apartment for rent located conveniently within 1 mile of Fort Carson, Pikes Peak Community College and the new shopping center on Venetucci Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4332 Ericson Drive - 1
4332 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
740 sqft
Now Available! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Ft Carson. Full size Washer and Dryer included. Furry friends welcome. Pet friendly (restrictions, limitations, and fees apply) View the Virtual Tour and walk the layout now! Copy and Paste: https://my.
Results within 1 mile of Stratmoor
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Stratmoor Hills
19 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2771 Brooksedge View
2771 Brooksedge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1292 sqft
Gorgeous Town Home with a great location and beautiful views. 1,292 Square Feet! Includes 2 Beds, 2.5 Bath! Kitchen includes appliances! School District 2! Conveniently close to Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Popular Shopping, Parks, Schools.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3925 Berkley Court
3925 Berkley Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1222 sqft
Don't miss this unique, dog friendly townhome located right next to Fort Carson! Home has a sunken fire pit on the main level as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and floors on the main floor. Close to shopping and new restaurants on S Nevada.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Broadmoor Bluffs
21 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Skyway
11 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Eastborough
2 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
Rustic Hills
8 Units Available
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Park Hill
4 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.