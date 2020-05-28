/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:31 AM
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
189 Saddleback Lane
189 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
On the sunny side of Snowmass with awe-inspiring views from the Great Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom, this gorgeous 5 bedroom home sets the bar for the optimal mountain residence.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
172 Antler Ridge Lane
172 Antler Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
This newly updated home enjoys contemporary mountain elements, a large, open floor plan with great views of Snowmass Village. Ski access is available in the Winter.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
408 Snowmass Club Circle
408 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
Spacious four-bedroom Country Club Townhome is available for your dream Snowmass Village vacation! The gracious main living area is perfect for gatherings and accesses the large deck where guests can soak in the private hot tub or grill a delicious
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
144 Meadow Road
144 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
This is the perfect home for a family or large group getaway to beautiful Snowmass Village for a ski or summer vacation.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
124 Fox lane
124 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
In the Aspen School District. This comfortable family residence is nestled at Fox Run just above Two Creeks ski lift & is located 3 minutes from Snowmass Village & 10 mins to Aspen.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
431 Edgewood Lane
431 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
This is a marvelous ski in / ski out home on Fanny Hill. It boasts great views and plenty of space for family and friends to enjoy a mountain get-a-way any time of year. Walk to the mall and Base Village.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
810 Ridge Road
810 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2154 sqft
Ski directly in and out of the back door on Snowmass Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Daly from the living room and master bedroom. Relax and grill with family and friends on the back patio in the summer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
71 Meadow Road
71 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
This property has great entertaining space and is located just steps from the free Snowmass shuttle route as well as the RFTA bus to Aspen and down valley. The house offers privacy yet is close to everything that Snowmass Village has to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
23 Blue Spruce Lane
23 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
Direct, Beginner Ski AccessQueen Great Room, wood fireplace, wet bar, 55'' TVDining room seating for 20Gourmet kitchen, 2 Miele dishwashers, 2 ovens, warming drawer, 6 burner + griddle cooktop, Viking fridge, Miele built-in coffeemakerFrette towels,
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
19 Bridge Lane
19 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
Luxury 6 bedroom 5.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
115 Blue Spruce Lane
115 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
Luxury 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroomSki-in/Ski-out to Two CreeksStone and timber finishes with an Old World European influenceGourmet kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, 6 burner Viking stove and two dishwashersLiving room with wood burning
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3904 Brush Creek Road
3904 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO
Spacious and bright with a great location overlooking the Snowmass Golf Course. Updated with a clean and modern makeover inside and out. The upper level great room, dining and kitchen areas capture the best of views and sun.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15 Turkey Trot Court
15 Turkey Trot Court, Snowmass Village, CO
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
621 Pine Crest Drive
621 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
459 Ridge Road
459 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
Beautifully decorated 5 bed and 51/2 bath home in Ridge Run brings a feeling of being submerged in nature and is centrally located to everything Snowmass has to offer.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
124 Harleston Green
124 Harlston Green Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2943 sqft
Light and bright Country Club Townhome with unobstructed views of the Snowmass Club Golf Course, Mount Daly, and Snowmass Mountain.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
855 Horse Ranch Drive
855 Horse Ranch Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
This Horse Ranch home is full of sunlight and spacious entertaining areas, chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths, and is close to the shuttle up to Base Village.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
415 Ridge Road
415 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
Luxury 5 bedroom, 6 bath home plus media roomIndirect Ski Access - 50 yards to trail that leads to Assay HillLiving Room, wood burning fireplace, TVWiFiPrivate Outdoor Hot Tub5500 sq. ftMax.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
340 Spruce Ridge Lane
340 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
This spectacular, contemporary home offers direct ski in/out access for all ski levels while sparing no expense in its craftsmanship and fine finishes.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
848 Choke Cherry Lane
848 Choke Cherry Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
Luxury 6 bedroom / 6.5 bath homeDirect ski access onto Two Creeks main ski run. ONLY 20 FEET FROM PATIO. An easy run to ski.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2076 Faraway Road
2076 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
This beauty in the Ridge Run neighborhood has the perfect private setting nestled in an Aspen grove.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
800 Ridge Road
800 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2144 sqft
Ski In and Ski Out of your Ridge #11 Vacation Condo! Step outside and ski directly to Assay Hill Chairlift on Snowmass Mountain. This spacious three bedroom / 3 bathroom condo offers a calm and cozy setting similar to a swiss chalet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
246 Stellar Lane
246 Stellar Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood
