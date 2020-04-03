84 Forest Lane

Amenities

Luxury, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home located up Wood RoadIndirect ski access: Ski in directly to the house, ski out 100 yards awayMain master with King bed, fireplace, 55'' TV, private bath with jacuzzi tub, steam shower with two shower heads,private stackable washer/dryerKing bedroom with private bath, 50'' TVKing bedroom with shared bath, 40'' TVKing bedroom with private bath, 40'' TVKing bedroom with private bath, 27'' TVQueen bedroom, plus loft with two twins, shared bath, 32'' TVMusic/Reading room with twin day bedPrivate gym located off of the master 65'' TV in the living room with Blue Ray Large wood burning fireplace in living rm Formal dining room with seating for 8Billiard Room with full size pool table2 large decks, hot tub and gas grill5,000 square feet