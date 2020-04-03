All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

84 Forest Lane

84 Forest Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
Location

84 Forest Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit ALPINE SPRINGS · Avail. now

$4,025

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home located up Wood RoadIndirect ski access: Ski in directly to the house, ski out 100 yards awayMain master with King bed, fireplace, 55'' TV, private bath with jacuzzi tub, steam shower with two shower heads,private stackable washer/dryerKing bedroom with private bath, 50'' TVKing bedroom with shared bath, 40'' TVKing bedroom with private bath, 40'' TVKing bedroom with private bath, 27'' TVQueen bedroom, plus loft with two twins, shared bath, 32'' TVMusic/Reading room with twin day bedPrivate gym located off of the master 65'' TV in the living room with Blue Ray Large wood burning fireplace in living rm Formal dining room with seating for 8Billiard Room with full size pool table2 large decks, hot tub and gas grill5,000 square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Forest Lane have any available units?
84 Forest Lane has a unit available for $4,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Forest Lane have?
Some of 84 Forest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
84 Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 84 Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 84 Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 84 Forest Lane does offer parking.
Does 84 Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Forest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 84 Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 84 Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 84 Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
