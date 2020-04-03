623 Faraway Road

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool putting green hot tub

Newly renovated and professionally redecorated 5 bed/5 bath home in Ridge Run, which sits on a private lot nestled in mature Aspens with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The fresh mountain contemporary decor and inviting living spaces create the perfect mountain retreat. The home is ideal for year round enjoyment with its central location to everything Snowmass and Aspen has to offer such access to world class skiing, hiking/biking trails, the Snowmass golf course, shopping and dining experiences. After a day on the slopes or trails, relax in the private hot tub on the secluded back patio.While in residence the 600 sqf game room alone will entertain all guests with two pool/ping pong tables, two dart boards and a putting green! Come stay and play in this luxury rental home