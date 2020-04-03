All apartments in Snowmass Village
623 Faraway Road

623 Faraway Road · (970) 987-1450
Location

623 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$37,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3427 sqft

Amenities

Newly renovated and professionally redecorated 5 bed/5 bath home in Ridge Run, which sits on a private lot nestled in mature Aspens with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The fresh mountain contemporary decor and inviting living spaces create the perfect mountain retreat. The home is ideal for year round enjoyment with its central location to everything Snowmass and Aspen has to offer such access to world class skiing, hiking/biking trails, the Snowmass golf course, shopping and dining experiences. After a day on the slopes or trails, relax in the private hot tub on the secluded back patio.While in residence the 600 sqf game room alone will entertain all guests with two pool/ping pong tables, two dart boards and a putting green! Come stay and play in this luxury rental home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Faraway Road have any available units?
623 Faraway Road has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 623 Faraway Road have?
Some of 623 Faraway Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Faraway Road currently offering any rent specials?
623 Faraway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Faraway Road pet-friendly?
No, 623 Faraway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 623 Faraway Road offer parking?
No, 623 Faraway Road does not offer parking.
Does 623 Faraway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Faraway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Faraway Road have a pool?
Yes, 623 Faraway Road has a pool.
Does 623 Faraway Road have accessible units?
No, 623 Faraway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Faraway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Faraway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Faraway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Faraway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
