437 Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hot tub fireplace media room

5 bedroom, 4.5 bath luxury homeLiving room with wood fireplace, wet bar & Bose stereo system and 50'' TVGourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Sub-Zero & Thermador appliances, wine cooler, Nespresso machineMedia room with sectional sofa, 70'' TV / DVD, game tableLarge mud room with stack washer / dryer, sink, walk out patioPrivate hot tub located off the living roomFantastic outdoor spacesState of the art lighting system, automatic blinds3,374 sq ftA hidden treasure tucked away on a quiet street, offering seclusion and privacy just steps from the ski trails. Designed a country contemporary decor, with floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the mountains to you, the Creek Lane Home will put you at peace every day of your stay.