Snowmass Village, CO
437 Creek Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

437 Creek Lane

437 Creek Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
Location

437 Creek Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Creek Lane Chateau · Avail. now

$3,250

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3187 sqft

Amenities

5 bedroom, 4.5 bath luxury homeLiving room with wood fireplace, wet bar & Bose stereo system and 50'' TVGourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Sub-Zero & Thermador appliances, wine cooler, Nespresso machineMedia room with sectional sofa, 70'' TV / DVD, game tableLarge mud room with stack washer / dryer, sink, walk out patioPrivate hot tub located off the living roomFantastic outdoor spacesState of the art lighting system, automatic blinds3,374 sq ftA hidden treasure tucked away on a quiet street, offering seclusion and privacy just steps from the ski trails. Designed a country contemporary decor, with floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the mountains to you, the Creek Lane Home will put you at peace every day of your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Creek Lane have any available units?
437 Creek Lane has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 Creek Lane have?
Some of 437 Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
437 Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 437 Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 437 Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 437 Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 437 Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 437 Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 437 Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 437 Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
