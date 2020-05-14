4000 Brush Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous mountain contemporary design has an ideal location in Snowmass Village. This premier 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has everything you could want for your vacation. The unit features open living spaces with wood flooring throughout, an efficient kitchen with marble countertops, a gas stove next to a comfy day bed; an ideal spot for reading a good book or an afternoon nap. There is seating for four at the table, and a small walk out deck with a BBQ that leads to the complex pool, hot tub and a grassy back yard with Snowmass Creek running right through it. The upstairs has a single bedroom, contemporary bathroom with shower and lofted office space with a day bed and work desk.