Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:10 PM

4000 Brush Creek Road

4000 Brush Creek Road · (970) 925-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #10 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous mountain contemporary design has an ideal location in Snowmass Village. This premier 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has everything you could want for your vacation. The unit features open living spaces with wood flooring throughout, an efficient kitchen with marble countertops, a gas stove next to a comfy day bed; an ideal spot for reading a good book or an afternoon nap. There is seating for four at the table, and a small walk out deck with a BBQ that leads to the complex pool, hot tub and a grassy back yard with Snowmass Creek running right through it. The upstairs has a single bedroom, contemporary bathroom with shower and lofted office space with a day bed and work desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Brush Creek Road have any available units?
4000 Brush Creek Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4000 Brush Creek Road have?
Some of 4000 Brush Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Brush Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Brush Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Brush Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Brush Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 4000 Brush Creek Road offer parking?
No, 4000 Brush Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Brush Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Brush Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Brush Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Brush Creek Road has a pool.
Does 4000 Brush Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 4000 Brush Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Brush Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Brush Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Brush Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Brush Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
