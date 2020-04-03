261 Edgewood Lane

Amenities

Mountain contemporary home boasts huge Snowmass views from every room and amazing ski access via the lower Guggenheim Trail to Fanny Hill. The open concept main living area has floor to ceiling windows to take in the awe inspiring views, gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, gas fireplace and formal dining for 10. Every bedroom suite is complete with private bathroom and flat screen TV. Other key features include: hot tub, gas grill, media room and steam room. During the summer time, you can walk down to Fanny Hill concerts or listen to them from the privacy of your large back deck! Mountain biking and hiking trails are in abundance out your door. This home is perfect for large groups of multiple families! Winter Rates: $2000-6000/night. Summer rates: $9,500/week and $27,000/month