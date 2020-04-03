All apartments in Snowmass Village
261 Edgewood Lane

261 Edgewood Lane · (970) 987-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
sauna
Mountain contemporary home boasts huge Snowmass views from every room and amazing ski access via the lower Guggenheim Trail to Fanny Hill. The open concept main living area has floor to ceiling windows to take in the awe inspiring views, gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, gas fireplace and formal dining for 10. Every bedroom suite is complete with private bathroom and flat screen TV. Other key features include: hot tub, gas grill, media room and steam room. During the summer time, you can walk down to Fanny Hill concerts or listen to them from the privacy of your large back deck! Mountain biking and hiking trails are in abundance out your door. This home is perfect for large groups of multiple families! Winter Rates: $2000-6000/night. Summer rates: $9,500/week and $27,000/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Edgewood Lane have any available units?
261 Edgewood Lane has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Edgewood Lane have?
Some of 261 Edgewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Edgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
261 Edgewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Edgewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 261 Edgewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 261 Edgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 261 Edgewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 261 Edgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Edgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Edgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 261 Edgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 261 Edgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 261 Edgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Edgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Edgewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Edgewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Edgewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
