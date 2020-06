Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story home with gas fireplace, real wood floors, large bedrooms, great open floor plan, large fenced yard and great landscaping with trees. $1,600 a month plus utilities $1,900 security deposit available July 1st. No Smoking, Pets Considered.We cannot guarantee the accuracy of third party websites. Please visit our website for the most accurate information or call our office directly at 970-984-9600.