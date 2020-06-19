All apartments in Pitkin County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

1819 Maroon Creek Road

1819 Maroon Creek Road · (970) 418-4132
Location

1819 Maroon Creek Road, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6837 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Everything you can think to request for the ultimate Aspen experience: beautiful home, mountain views, woods, the sounds of the river, privacy, minutes to skiing and recreational activities and all only five minutes to Aspen. The gracious entry overlooks the expansive Living Room and from the minute you open the front door, you can hear the calming sounds of Maroon Creek. The Living Room has French doors and large windows which afford spectacular views of Maroon Creek. There is ample seating in beautiful earth shades making the focus of the room Maroon Creek. There is a massive stone, two sided gas fireplace that faces the Living Room as well as the Dining Room and lends warmth to both rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors also warm the rooms. Off the Living Room is a lovely balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

