Apartment List
/
CO
/
parker
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

42 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Parker, CO

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
37 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,200
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
51 Units Available
Tallyn's Reach
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1234 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
Saddle Rock Golf Club
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,091
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Results within 10 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
56 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,024
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Kennedy
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
18 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
898 sqft
An exciting community of apartments in Denver, Colorado, Mosaic Apartments puts you in a convenient location next to an array of places to explore.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Hampden
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Horseshoe Park
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Center Pointe
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Kennedy
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$937
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
35 Units Available
Hampden
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,181
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Windsor
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
Hampden
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Hampden
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Northridge
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.

July 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,412 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,787 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Parker over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen moderately in Parker, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,787 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Parker fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParker 3 BedroomsParker Accessible ApartmentsParker Apartments under $1,400
    Parker Apartments with BalconyParker Apartments with GarageParker Apartments with GymParker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParker Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParker Apartments with Parking
    Parker Apartments with PoolParker Apartments with Washer-DryerParker Dog Friendly ApartmentsParker Furnished ApartmentsParker Pet Friendly PlacesParker Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
    Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
    University of Colorado Colorado Springs