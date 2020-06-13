Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Castle, CO
/
144 E Cathedral Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
144 E Cathedral Court
144 East Cathedral Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
144 East Cathedral Court, New Castle, CO 81647
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have any available units?
144 E Cathedral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Castle, CO
.
Is 144 E Cathedral Court currently offering any rent specials?
144 E Cathedral Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 E Cathedral Court pet-friendly?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Castle
.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court offer parking?
Yes, 144 E Cathedral Court does offer parking.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have a pool?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have a pool.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have accessible units?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
