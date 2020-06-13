All apartments in New Castle
144 E Cathedral Court

144 East Cathedral Court · No Longer Available
Location

144 East Cathedral Court, New Castle, CO 81647

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 E Cathedral Court have any available units?
144 E Cathedral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle, CO.
Is 144 E Cathedral Court currently offering any rent specials?
144 E Cathedral Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 E Cathedral Court pet-friendly?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court offer parking?
Yes, 144 E Cathedral Court does offer parking.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have a pool?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have a pool.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have accessible units?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 E Cathedral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 E Cathedral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
