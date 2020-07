Amenities

recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

This adorable 2 bedroom with loft area home is located in the heart of Mesa and an 8 minute drive from Powderhorn Ski Resort. Completely remodeled bathroom and kitchen with updated kitchen appliances. The backyard has a large fire pit perfect for relaxing, and behind the fire pit is a large workshop plus a small storage shed.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify to all satisfaction. Terms to subject to change without notice.