Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Meridian apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
25 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,220
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
36 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,518
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
$
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005
1 Bedroom
$1,555
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $750 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
Inverness
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,487
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1334 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,361
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Results within 10 miles of Meridian
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
55 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,275
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Hampden South
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,310
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
50 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,003
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Meridian, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Meridian apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Meridian apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

