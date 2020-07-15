Apartment List
225 Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO with garages

1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9786 Mayfair St B
9786 Mayfair Street, Meridian, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
9786 Mayfair St B Available 08/01/20 Awesome Meridian town home 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
34 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,205
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
24 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,451
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
1 of 52

1 of 52

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
48 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,379
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
41 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,518
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,329
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,361
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
30 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,502
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
34 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
23 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,386
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Meridian, CO

Meridian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

