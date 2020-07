Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NICE 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located just west of Primero School, Highway access. 2 car detached garage. Large manicured yard. This is a must see. Great river views. Possible horse property with older set of barns and corrals, Additional fee for horses. Applications must be submitted to www.tlcrealestate.com (Click on "Rentals" and then "Apply Online") prior to showing.

