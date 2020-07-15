Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Keystone, CO

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
060 Oro Grande rd 201
060 Oro Grande Road, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Ski in Ski out in Keystone - Property Id: 12503 Beautiful remodel 2 bdr 2 bth fully furnished with washer and dryer in unit across from the ski lift condo. Pool and hot tub in common areas, right underneath the condo!! 6 months to a year lease.

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Hunki Dori Ct.
20 Hunki Dori Court, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
835 sqft
Fully Furnished -Red Hawk Lodge is one of the most desirable properties in River Run. This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has a beautiful kitchen with upgrade granite counters and nice appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
397 Cove Blvd. Unit 4B
397 Cove Blvd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
828 sqft
Soda Creek Condos Dillon - 2BDR/2BA In Unit Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Skyline Drive
33 Skyline Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1520 sqft
33 Skyline Drive Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - 33 Skyline Drive - 2 bed 3 bath located near City Market and Skyline movie theater in Dillon. 3 levels with both beds upstairs. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and plenty of closet space.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F
595 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
739 sqft
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F Available 08/04/20 Dillon Valley West 302F-2 Bedroom w/Clubhouse & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Zoe Court
6 Zoe Ct, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Long Term- 6 Zoe Court - Great location between Frisco and Breckenridge! Unfurnished 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom duplex at Farmers Grove is available for move in July 5 for annual lease. This 1,186 Sq. Ft. property is located on .

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Ensign Drive
54 Ensign Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308
183 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308 Available 08/01/20 Villas at Swans Nest 2 bedroom - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1127 9000 Divide Road #108
1127 9000 Divide Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - Mountain Meadows 108 - Modern 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom spacious condo in Frisco.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
89100 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 308BB
89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
956 sqft
Buffalo Village Condo 2 Bed/2Bath, All Utilities Included - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
570 Bills Ranch Road Bldg. A, Unit 115
570 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Mountain Side Condos - 2/2 Condo, Covered Parking, Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Creekside Drive Bldg. B, Unit 108
222 Creekside Drive, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
764 sqft
Ten Mile Island Condos- Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath w/Indoor Pool & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
857 sqft
Buffalo Ridge Condos-All Utilities, Clubhouse, Wifi, Bus Route & Views - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
745 Columbine Rd. A205
745 Columbine Road, Breckenridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Unit A205 Available 07/01/20 Powderhorn 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo - Property Id: 275467 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in Breckenridge. Walk to the Quicksilver lift and walk to town. New carpet in bedrooms, wood floors otherwise.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
91300 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 91310
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
888 sqft
Timber Ridge Condos - 2 BDR/2BA Remodeled with Clubhouse, pool hot tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51
9430 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1466 sqft
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- Snowscape 51 - Available for a winter seasonal lease November 1 through April 30! Spacious 2 bedroom plus loft/3 bathroom fully furnished condo in Wildernest.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Bills Ranch Road 253B
520 Bills Ranch Rd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Mountainside Condos 253B - Property Id: 306455 Nicely furnished 2bed/2bath, all utils included, stainless steel appliances, flat screen tv's, deck, gas fireplace, queen in each bedroom, full clubhouse with hot tubs, pool, laundry, $2295/month.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Ridge Conds
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2BR 2Bath with carport, fully furnished, NP ,NS, 12 mo lease, 1 Month security deposit. immediately available, New Kitchen and Master Bath, On Bus route, best view in the county.

