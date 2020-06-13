147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO
The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.
Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in. See more
Finding an apartment in Gunbarrel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.