147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO

Finding an apartment in Gunbarrel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1
7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4730 Devonshire Street
4730 Devonshire Street, Gunbarrel, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2500 sqft
4730 Devonshire Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful, spacious 5 bedroom family home in the Heatherwood Neighborhood - Large trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard, and a corner lot place the property in a beautiful setting.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7422 Clubhouse Road
7422 Clubhouse Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1538 sqft
Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! - This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit, plenty of privacy and all the amenities! Large eat in kitchen, upgraded with stainless

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
3559 sqft
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4444 Glencove Place
4444 Glencove Place, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1600 sqft
4444 Glencove Place Available 04/11/20 Amazing Location! 3BR/2BA, living areas, great backyard, garage, more! - Rental homes in this neighborhood are few and far between so you don't want miss this 3BR/2BA home! Features: - New washer/dryer in

1 of 46

Last updated December 17 at 08:33am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
7885 Greenbriar Cir
7885 Greenbriar, Gunbarrel, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8050 Niwot Road # 2
8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2197 sqft
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,635
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Foothills
26 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Transit Village
14 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Foothills
21 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,629
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
City Guide for Gunbarrel, CO

The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.

Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gunbarrel, CO

Finding an apartment in Gunbarrel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

