apartments with washer dryer
137 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
Unit E Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Free month!! First month free rent on 10+ month lease. Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom.
Contact for Availability
Gunbarrel
7414 Clubhouse Road
7414 Clubhouse Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7414 Clubhouse Road Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club - Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit,
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C
4833 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
869 sqft
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C Available 09/01/20 Lovely two-bedroom condominium in Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 - This quaint condo lies in a nice quiet community close to everything Boulder has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202
7454 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
985 sqft
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
6505 Kalua Rd 202
6505 Kalua Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1175 sqft
NOW SHOWING! Rare remodeled unit at this price! - Property Id: 313755 SHOWING NOW! Applications will be accepted throughout the weekend. There has been a lot of interest, so don't wait! Newly remodeled! The condo will be available July 10th.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,820
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 08/17/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and
1 Unit Available
Heatherwood
4444 Glencove Place
4444 Glencove Place, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1600 sqft
4444 Glencove Place Available 04/11/20 Amazing Location! 3BR/2BA, living areas, great backyard, garage, more! - Rental homes in this neighborhood are few and far between so you don't want miss this 3BR/2BA home! Features: - New washer/dryer in
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4682 White Rock Circle, Unit #10
4682 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
669 sqft
4682 White Rock Circle, Unit #10 Available 09/04/20 Gorgeous Gunbarrel One Bedroom for Lease! - Gorgeous Gunbarrel Condo for Lease! New Hardwood floors, beautifully tiled and painted wood burning fireplace, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Gunbarrel
24 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1121 sqft
Brand-new units with quartz counters, extra cabinet space, and walk-in closets. Pet-welcoming community contains a 24-hour gym and playground. Within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants. Fifteen minutes to downtown Boulder.
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
8 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,582
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
1 Unit Available
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Gunbarrel
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,450
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
12 Units Available
North Broadway - Holiday
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
22 Units Available
Transit Village
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,692
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
12 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,913
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
9 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
39 Units Available
Baseline Sub
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
15 Units Available
East Foothills
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
26 Units Available
Baseline
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
8 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
