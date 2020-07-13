/
apartments with pool
240 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO with pool
17 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1292 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
13 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,785
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1485 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
5 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,679
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
12 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,379
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
5455 Landmark Place - 1015
5455 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,200
922 sqft
Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination.
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 308
5505 East Prentice Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,523
682 sqft
One Bedroom in DTC Next to Light Rail - Centennial - Property Id: 247324 Acadia, only one of three one bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 1116
5505 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1325 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340 Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
18 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
49 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
21 Units Available
Hampden South
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
15 Units Available
Hampden
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,156
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
28 Units Available
Hampden South
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,315
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
33 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,181
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
13 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1038 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
