Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space. Enjoy the master with on suite bath, and walk in closet!



This property is eligible for our FastTrack Streamlined Approval Program.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all to satisfaction. Certain conditions may apply. Subject to application and approval. Terms are subject to change without notice.