Grand Junction, CO
506 N 24th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

506 N 24th St

506 North 24th Street · (970) 279-4346
Location

506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Mesa Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 N 24th St · Avail. Jul 22

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEDOMPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Available approximately 07/22/20 (subject to change) - This great house is centrally located in Grand Junction. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and there are washer/dryer. The living room is a nice size and one bedroom has access to a half bath. There is an over-sized one car garage. The backyard is fenced and has a great patio.

Utilities - Tenant pays all water, sewer, trash, gas and electric

No Smoking/No Pets / COLLEGE STUDENTS WELCOME WITH QUALIFYING GUARANTOR

Schools:
Chipeta Elementary
East Middle
Grand Junction High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3365715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N 24th St have any available units?
506 N 24th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 N 24th St have?
Some of 506 N 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 N 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
506 N 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 506 N 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 506 N 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 506 N 24th St does offer parking.
Does 506 N 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 N 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N 24th St have a pool?
No, 506 N 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 506 N 24th St have accessible units?
No, 506 N 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N 24th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 N 24th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 N 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.
