506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care



Available approximately 07/22/20 (subject to change) - This great house is centrally located in Grand Junction. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and there are washer/dryer. The living room is a nice size and one bedroom has access to a half bath. There is an over-sized one car garage. The backyard is fenced and has a great patio.



Utilities - Tenant pays all water, sewer, trash, gas and electric



No Smoking/No Pets / COLLEGE STUDENTS WELCOME WITH QUALIFYING GUARANTOR



Schools:

Chipeta Elementary

East Middle

Grand Junction High



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



No Pets Allowed



