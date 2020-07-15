All apartments in Grand Junction
257 COVENTRY CT #7
257 COVENTRY CT #7

257 Coventry Ct · No Longer Available
Location

257 Coventry Ct, Grand Junction, CO 81503
Village Nine

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bed in Orchard Mesa - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***

Great home located right off B.5 and Arlington! Two story, Two bed with 1.5 Baths. Rent includes W/S/T and HOA takes care of the lawn (at no cost to resident). Tenant is responsible for Gas & Electric. Will consider a small pet with additional pet rent and fees. See website for more information. www.renteclipse.com

lease till June 2021 (no short-term)
**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**

If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link: https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: www.renteclipse.com/apply

(RLNE5891452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

