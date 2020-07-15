257 COVENTRY CT #7

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 Bed in Orchard Mesa - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***



Great home located right off B.5 and Arlington! Two story, Two bed with 1.5 Baths. Rent includes W/S/T and HOA takes care of the lawn (at no cost to resident). Tenant is responsible for Gas & Electric. Will consider a small pet with additional pet rent and fees. See website for more information. www.renteclipse.com



lease till June 2021 (no short-term)

**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**



If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link: https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey



If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: www.renteclipse.com/apply



(RLNE5891452)