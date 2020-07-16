All apartments in Fruitvale
Find more places like 641 1/2 Starlight Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruitvale, CO
/
641 1/2 Starlight Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:40 PM

641 1/2 Starlight Dr

641 1/2 Starlight Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

641 1/2 Starlight Dr, Fruitvale, CO 81504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING please see our website at www.freedomprop.com or call Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com Available Now!!! - This great home has been beautifully maintained. There is new flooring and fresh paint. The nice size kitchen includes newer cabinets and countertops. The appliances include refrigerator, range, mircowave and dishwasher. There is washer/dryer hookups and a 1 car garage. The beautiful backyard is fenced and has a cover patio. Utilities - tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer (trash paid by owner) Schools: Thunder Mountain Elementary Bookcliff Middle Central High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have any available units?
641 1/2 Starlight Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruitvale, CO.
What amenities does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have?
Some of 641 1/2 Starlight Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 1/2 Starlight Dr currently offering any rent specials?
641 1/2 Starlight Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 1/2 Starlight Dr pet-friendly?
No, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruitvale.
Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr offer parking?
Yes, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr offers parking.
Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have a pool?
Yes, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr has a pool.
Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have accessible units?
No, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 1/2 Starlight Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 1/2 Starlight Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fruita, CORifle, CO
Clifton, CO
Grand Junction, CO