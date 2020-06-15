Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

1187 Cherrywood Ave. Available 07/10/20 Just like new! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Fruita - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042



Approximate Available Date 07/10/20 (subject to change) - This beautiful home is nearly new, it has been taken care of so well. The open kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The bedrooms are a split floor plan. There is also a washer and dryer and a 3 car garage. The entire yard is dryscaped with very low maintenance and the backyard is fenced.



No Smoking / No Pets



Utilities - tenant pays all water/sewer/trash/gas/electric



Schools:

Rim Rock Elementary

Fruita Middle

Fruita 8/9

Fruita Monument High



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



www.freedomprop.com

Dena Watson - Managing Broker



