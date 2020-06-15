All apartments in Fruita
Fruita, CO
1187 Cherrywood Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1187 Cherrywood Ave.

1187 Cherrywood Avenue · (970) 279-4346
Fruita
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

1187 Cherrywood Avenue, Fruita, CO 81521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1187 Cherrywood Ave. · Avail. Jul 10

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1187 Cherrywood Ave. Available 07/10/20 Just like new! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Fruita - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Approximate Available Date 07/10/20 (subject to change) - This beautiful home is nearly new, it has been taken care of so well. The open kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The bedrooms are a split floor plan. There is also a washer and dryer and a 3 car garage. The entire yard is dryscaped with very low maintenance and the backyard is fenced.

No Smoking / No Pets

Utilities - tenant pays all water/sewer/trash/gas/electric

Schools:
Rim Rock Elementary
Fruita Middle
Fruita 8/9
Fruita Monument High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5078375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have any available units?
1187 Cherrywood Ave. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have?
Some of 1187 Cherrywood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 Cherrywood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1187 Cherrywood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 Cherrywood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruita.
Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have a pool?
No, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1187 Cherrywood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1187 Cherrywood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
