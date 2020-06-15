Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub internet access

700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 Available 08/01/20 Long Term Rental - Tarn Landing A7 - 1 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Frisco at Tarn Landing available for long term lease August 1st.



Nicely furnished condo with comfortable living area and bedroom with large master bathroom suite. The condo sleeps 4 with a queen in the bedroom and queen sofa sleeper in the living room. Gas fireplace, washer/dryer, patio, lots of storage and common area hot tub access. Great location in Frisco, central to all of Summit County's outdoor activities on the recreation path. Close to Summit Stage stop, shopping, restaurants and nightlife.



Available August 1st for 1 year lease.



$2,000 per month plus electric. Price includes cable and internet.



No smoking/ No pets.



