700 Lakepoint Dr. A7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

700 Lakepoint Dr. A7

700 Lakepoint Drive · (970) 468-9137
Location

700 Lakepoint Drive, Frisco, CO 80424

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 Available 08/01/20 Long Term Rental - Tarn Landing A7 - 1 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Frisco at Tarn Landing available for long term lease August 1st.

Nicely furnished condo with comfortable living area and bedroom with large master bathroom suite. The condo sleeps 4 with a queen in the bedroom and queen sofa sleeper in the living room. Gas fireplace, washer/dryer, patio, lots of storage and common area hot tub access. Great location in Frisco, central to all of Summit County's outdoor activities on the recreation path. Close to Summit Stage stop, shopping, restaurants and nightlife.

Available August 1st for 1 year lease.

$2,000 per month plus electric. Price includes cable and internet.

No smoking/ No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have any available units?
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have?
Some of 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 pet-friendly?
No, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 offer parking?
No, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 does not offer parking.
Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have a pool?
No, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have accessible units?
No, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 does not have units with air conditioning.
