500 pitkin

Great townhome Bill's ranch neighborhood in Frisco - Property Id: 305694



Rent this turnkey townhome in Frisco, Colorado and enjoy the Bills Ranch family oriented quiet neighborhood.



layout: 2 bedroom on first floor, shared bath, W/D; second floor features living room and open kitchen with vaulted ceilings, bathroom #2. Loft above the kitchen and bath.



Long term rental opportunity only. Fully furnished.



$3000.00/month



Included: trash, water, sewer, snow removal



Tenant pays electric/gas, internet and cable if desired and removes snow from private deck.



The property comes with a great storage area to store all your gear when not using them (bikes, skis, kayak....)



W/D in the unit.



Loft is accessible via a ladder and features a small storage area as well as a window.



Bright, airy unit with vaulted ceilings in the living area and kitchen. 2 full bathrooms, one on each floor.



bedrooms have sliding glass doors and small area for outside seating. Common courtyard shared with all occupants of this small neighborly complex.



walking distance to main street

No Pets Allowed



