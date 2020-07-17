All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 500 pitkin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, CO
/
500 pitkin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

500 pitkin

500 Pitkin Street · (970) 439-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Pitkin Street, Frisco, CO 80443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Great townhome Bill's ranch neighborhood in Frisco - Property Id: 305694

Rent this turnkey townhome in Frisco, Colorado and enjoy the Bills Ranch family oriented quiet neighborhood.

layout: 2 bedroom on first floor, shared bath, W/D; second floor features living room and open kitchen with vaulted ceilings, bathroom #2. Loft above the kitchen and bath.

Long term rental opportunity only. Fully furnished.

$3000.00/month

Included: trash, water, sewer, snow removal

Tenant pays electric/gas, internet and cable if desired and removes snow from private deck.

The property comes with a great storage area to store all your gear when not using them (bikes, skis, kayak....)

W/D in the unit.

Loft is accessible via a ladder and features a small storage area as well as a window.

Bright, airy unit with vaulted ceilings in the living area and kitchen. 2 full bathrooms, one on each floor.

bedrooms have sliding glass doors and small area for outside seating. Common courtyard shared with all occupants of this small neighborly complex.

walking distance to main street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/500-pitkin-frisco-co/305694
Property Id 305694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 pitkin have any available units?
500 pitkin has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 pitkin have?
Some of 500 pitkin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 pitkin currently offering any rent specials?
500 pitkin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 pitkin pet-friendly?
No, 500 pitkin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 500 pitkin offer parking?
No, 500 pitkin does not offer parking.
Does 500 pitkin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 pitkin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 pitkin have a pool?
No, 500 pitkin does not have a pool.
Does 500 pitkin have accessible units?
No, 500 pitkin does not have accessible units.
Does 500 pitkin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 pitkin has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 pitkin have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 pitkin does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 500 pitkin?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Frisco 2 BedroomsFrisco Apartments with Parking
Frisco Apartments with PoolsFrisco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Frisco Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Avon, COEvergreen, CO
Breckenridge, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity