Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

916 W. Second St. Florence - Property Id: 246252



Charming turn of the century home on three lots with huge yard available for 6-9 month lease until owner can move in. The house has had many updates, including kitchen and bath and new water heater. Kitchen has newer black refrigerator, dishwasher and smooth top range. Bright and sunny dining/living area. New light fixtures and ceiling fan. 840 sq ft living area. Partial basement for storage.



Showings by appointment only. First, last and security deposit required. Credit score of 650, 3x monthly rent verifiable income, pets negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246252

(RLNE5826814)