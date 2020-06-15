All apartments in Florence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

916 W. Second St.,

916 West 2nd Street · (720) 924-1324
Location

916 West 2nd Street, Florence, CO 81226

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
916 W. Second St. Florence - Property Id: 246252

Charming turn of the century home on three lots with huge yard available for 6-9 month lease until owner can move in. The house has had many updates, including kitchen and bath and new water heater. Kitchen has newer black refrigerator, dishwasher and smooth top range. Bright and sunny dining/living area. New light fixtures and ceiling fan. 840 sq ft living area. Partial basement for storage.

Showings by appointment only. First, last and security deposit required. Credit score of 650, 3x monthly rent verifiable income, pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246252
Property Id 246252

(RLNE5826814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 W. Second St., have any available units?
916 W. Second St., has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 W. Second St., have?
Some of 916 W. Second St.,'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 W. Second St., currently offering any rent specials?
916 W. Second St., isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 W. Second St., pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 W. Second St., is pet friendly.
Does 916 W. Second St., offer parking?
No, 916 W. Second St., does not offer parking.
Does 916 W. Second St., have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 W. Second St., offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 W. Second St., have a pool?
No, 916 W. Second St., does not have a pool.
Does 916 W. Second St., have accessible units?
No, 916 W. Second St., does not have accessible units.
Does 916 W. Second St., have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 W. Second St., has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 W. Second St., have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 W. Second St., does not have units with air conditioning.
