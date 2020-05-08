All apartments in Dillon
Straight Creek Apartments

630 Straight Creek Dr · (850) 790-7105
Rent Special
$100 off monthly rent for new move in's for up to 12 months

Location

630 Straight Creek Dr, Dillon, CO 80435

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Straight Creek Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
range
microwave
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy a comfortable mountain home just a short distance from Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, and Breckenridge ski resorts.\n\nStraight Creek Apartments feature a convenient location near main highways and roads, and right across the street from a Summit Stage bus stop, giving you easy access to the best recreation, shopping and restaurants in Summit County.\n\nChoose from well-designed one- or two-bedroom floor plans featuring balconies and patios, and spectacular scenery all around. Take a stroll along our meandering paths to enjoy amazing views of the surrounding mountains, and feel the warmth of our community with our well-manicured grounds and professional staff providing you with superior customer service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Straight Creek Apartments have any available units?
Straight Creek Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dillon, CO.
What amenities does Straight Creek Apartments have?
Some of Straight Creek Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Straight Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Straight Creek Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $100 off monthly rent for new move in's for up to 12 months
Is Straight Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Straight Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Straight Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Straight Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Straight Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Straight Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Straight Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Straight Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Straight Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Straight Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Straight Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Straight Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Straight Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Straight Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
