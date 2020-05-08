Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator range microwave fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry parking pet friendly online portal package receiving

Enjoy a comfortable mountain home just a short distance from Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, and Breckenridge ski resorts.



Straight Creek Apartments feature a convenient location near main highways and roads, and right across the street from a Summit Stage bus stop, giving you easy access to the best recreation, shopping and restaurants in Summit County.



Choose from well-designed one- or two-bedroom floor plans featuring balconies and patios, and spectacular scenery all around. Take a stroll along our meandering paths to enjoy amazing views of the surrounding mountains, and feel the warmth of our community with our well-manicured grounds and professional staff providing you with superior customer service.