All apartments in Dillon
Find more places like 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dillon, CO
/
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501

370 La Bonte Street · (970) 364-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

370 La Bonte Street, Dillon, CO 80435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 Available 08/05/20 Lake View Condominiums - Cute Unit in Dillon w/Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wildernest AND COMPLETE QUESTIONNAIRE FIRST!!!

Lake View 501A
Location: Town of Dillon
Bedrooms: 2 / Bathrooms: 1
Type: Condo

AVAILABLE: August 5th, 2020

Pets: No
Furnished: Yes
Heating Type: Hot Water Baseboard
12 Month Lease: $1,800.00 per Month
Square feet: 816

Appointments: Showings by appointment only

Utilities Included:
Electric / Heat / Hot Water
Trash / Snow Removal
Water / Sewer
Cable TV /Internet/Wifi

Utilities Not Included:
None

Amenities:
1 Reserved Parking Space
Clubhouse / Hot Tub / Sauna
Common Laundry
Bus Route
Billiards Table
Within walking distance to the Dillon Amphitheatre, bike paths, marina, shops and restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have any available units?
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have?
Some of 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501's amenities include parking, pool table, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 currently offering any rent specials?
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 pet-friendly?
No, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dillon.
Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 offer parking?
Yes, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 offers parking.
Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have a pool?
No, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 does not have a pool.
Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have accessible units?
No, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Avon, COFrisco, CO
Evergreen, CO
Breckenridge, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity