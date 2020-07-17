Amenities

370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 Available 08/05/20 Lake View Condominiums - Cute Unit in Dillon w/Clubhouse



Lake View 501A

Location: Town of Dillon

Bedrooms: 2 / Bathrooms: 1

Type: Condo



AVAILABLE: August 5th, 2020



Pets: No

Furnished: Yes

Heating Type: Hot Water Baseboard

12 Month Lease: $1,800.00 per Month

Square feet: 816



Appointments: Showings by appointment only



Utilities Included:

Electric / Heat / Hot Water

Trash / Snow Removal

Water / Sewer

Cable TV /Internet/Wifi



Utilities Not Included:

None



Amenities:

1 Reserved Parking Space

Clubhouse / Hot Tub / Sauna

Common Laundry

Bus Route

Billiards Table

Within walking distance to the Dillon Amphitheatre, bike paths, marina, shops and restaurants



No Pets Allowed



