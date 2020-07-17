Amenities
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 Available 08/05/20 Lake View Condominiums - Cute Unit in Dillon w/Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wildernest AND COMPLETE QUESTIONNAIRE FIRST!!!
Lake View 501A
Location: Town of Dillon
Bedrooms: 2 / Bathrooms: 1
Type: Condo
AVAILABLE: August 5th, 2020
Pets: No
Furnished: Yes
Heating Type: Hot Water Baseboard
12 Month Lease: $1,800.00 per Month
Square feet: 816
Appointments: Showings by appointment only
Utilities Included:
Electric / Heat / Hot Water
Trash / Snow Removal
Water / Sewer
Cable TV /Internet/Wifi
Utilities Not Included:
None
Amenities:
1 Reserved Parking Space
Clubhouse / Hot Tub / Sauna
Common Laundry
Bus Route
Billiards Table
Within walking distance to the Dillon Amphitheatre, bike paths, marina, shops and restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5000383)