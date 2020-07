Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Clifton home in a nice neighborhood, with unobstructed views of grand Mesa and good views of Mt. Garfield Located close to I70 and I70 business loop shopping. Lots of new fresh interior paint. The house has a large two car heated garage. Stay cool in the summer with an evaporative cooler, and ceiling fans or outside under the covered patio in the fenced back yard. stay warm in the winter with baseboard heaters. There’s a new washing machine and dryer. The master bedroom has a large closet and the master bath has his and her sinks The north side of the house has gated rv parking with a 50 amp hook up. The local schools are Clifton elementary, Mt. Garfield middle school and palisade high. Pets are allowed but the is pet rent at $50 per pet per month.