/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:26 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO with washer-dryer
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
515 Arrowleaf Dr
515 Arrowleaf Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
Charming Clifton home in a nice neighborhood, with unobstructed views of grand Mesa and good views of Mt. Garfield Located close to I70 and I70 business loop shopping. Lots of new fresh interior paint.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
641 1/2 Starlight Dr
641 1/2 Starlight Dr, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING please see our website at www.freedomprop.com or call Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.