22 Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grove Creek
1 Unit Available
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1642 sqft
3157 E Merganser Lane Available 07/10/20 Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3068 Hill Ave
3068 Hill Avenue, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
This wonderful home has been re-done throughout, you'll love the new flooring, great natural light, and large fenced yard space. Enjoy the open living space and quite location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3178 NATHAN AVE
3178 Nathan Avenue, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1143 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in North-East GJ - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch House in North-East Grand Junction. Great galley kitchen. Garage has tons of shelf space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1304 N 16th St Unit B
1304 North 16th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom House near CMU - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Cute, recently converted garage to one bedroom house blocks away from CMU. Private parking and entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mesa Gardens
1 Unit Available
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village Nine
1 Unit Available
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Garden Cress Ct
575 Garden Cress Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1142 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. End of Cul De Sac with 1 car attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828837)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2819 Meade Ct
2819 Meade Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, it's nestled on a col-de-sac in the north area of town in a very nice neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
2855 Grand Falls Dr
2855 Grand Falls Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1897 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities. Central heating and air. Contact ABC Property Management 970-263-7250 for more information.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
852 Montclair Drive
852 Montclair Drive, Palisade, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
Beautiful single family home. 3 bed 2 bath. Jetted bath and walk in shower. Open floor plan w/gas fireplace. Beautiful views front & back. Patio in the back with a view towards Mt Garfield and peach orchard. Two car garage in back of house.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3637 Front St.
3637 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
- Great country house located west of Palisade. 3 bd., 2 1/4 baths, on large lot. Spetacular views of the Grand Mesa and Mt. Garfield, close to orchards, wineries and parks. Detatched 1 car garage and shop, deck with hot tub. Open space behind house.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
4200 sqft
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clifton, CO

Clifton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

