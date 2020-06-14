497 Coronado Court # C

Amenities
Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees. NO SMOKING. Trash is included in rent. Video is not of unit but all units are very similar.
AVAILABLE 5/29/2020
lease till May 2021 (no short-term)
**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**
No Cats Allowed
