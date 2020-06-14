497 Coronado Court # C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***



Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees. NO SMOKING. Trash is included in rent. Video is not of unit but all units are very similar.



AVAILABLE 5/29/2020

lease till May 2021 (no short-term)

**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**



If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link: https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5730244)