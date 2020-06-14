All apartments in Clifton
497 Coronado Court # C

497 Coronado Ct · No Longer Available
Location

497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO 81520

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***

Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees. NO SMOKING. Trash is included in rent. Video is not of unit but all units are very similar.

AVAILABLE 5/29/2020
lease till May 2021 (no short-term)
**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**

If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link: https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey
*** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5730244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Coronado Court # C have any available units?
497 Coronado Court # C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clifton, CO.
Is 497 Coronado Court # C currently offering any rent specials?
497 Coronado Court # C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Coronado Court # C pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Coronado Court # C is pet friendly.
Does 497 Coronado Court # C offer parking?
No, 497 Coronado Court # C does not offer parking.
Does 497 Coronado Court # C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 Coronado Court # C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Coronado Court # C have a pool?
No, 497 Coronado Court # C does not have a pool.
Does 497 Coronado Court # C have accessible units?
No, 497 Coronado Court # C does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Coronado Court # C have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Coronado Court # C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Coronado Court # C have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Coronado Court # C does not have units with air conditioning.
