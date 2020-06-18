All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 18 2020

3236 White Ave 2

3236 White Avenue · (970) 279-4346
Location

3236 White Avenue, Clifton, CO 81520
Kimwood Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3236 White Ave 2 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Townhouse with fenced backyard - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com

Approximate available date 06/17/20 (subject to change) - Townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath Clifton, CO. The spacious kitchen includes a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is storage, washer/dryer hookups and fenced backyard.

Utilities: Tenant pays electric and gas

No smoking

Schools:
Rocky Mountain Elementary
Mount Garfield Middle
Palisade High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 White Ave 2 have any available units?
3236 White Ave 2 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3236 White Ave 2 have?
Some of 3236 White Ave 2's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 White Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3236 White Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 White Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3236 White Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 3236 White Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3236 White Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3236 White Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 White Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 White Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3236 White Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3236 White Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3236 White Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 White Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 White Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 White Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 White Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
