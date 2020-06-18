3236 White Ave 2

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Approximate available date 06/17/20 (subject to change) - Townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath Clifton, CO. The spacious kitchen includes a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is storage, washer/dryer hookups and fenced backyard.



Utilities: Tenant pays electric and gas



No smoking



Schools:

Rocky Mountain Elementary

Mount Garfield Middle

Palisade High



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



No Pets Allowed



