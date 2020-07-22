Apartment List
CO
berkley
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

342 Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3210 W. Longfellow Pl., Unit #B
3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1100 sqft
Two-Story Townhome part of Triplex with 1 car Detached Garage is a great value for any family or roommate situation! Open, Bright, and Cozy Large 3 bed 1 bath Townhouse! Unit with Spacious Living Area and lots of natural sunlight makes for a great

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
6601 Knox Ct
6601 Knox Court, Berkley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Nice house in north Denver. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. New floors and new paint throughout. Large corner lot on quite street. Big yard and lots of additional storage. New roof, new furnace, and new water heater.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
10 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$983
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Large 3 bedroom Yacht Club Townhouse W/ 2 Car Garage. - Awesome large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a mostly finished basement! Open concept living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4503 Tennyson St
4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease! Note: This property does NOT have a Washer/Dryer or Hookups to install them.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
2900 Eliot Cir
2900 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
821 sqft
Excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden level apartment located in a 4 plex near 72nd and Federal. The unit has new paint and new carpet. There is 1 assigned parking spot and a shared coin operated laundry on-site. Also, there is a shared courtyard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7166 Stuart Street
7166 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
Great garden apartment home, part of a quite quadplex apartment complex. This 1 bedroom has a great floor plan, with a open and inviting kitchen and living room. Enjoy off street parking, a large front yard, and mature tree's and landscaping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6631 Morrison Dr.
6631 Morrison Drive, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3136 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard! AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4443 Tennyson Street
4443 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3 Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4585 Lowell Blvd
4585 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1251 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
39 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,194
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
18 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
13 Units Available
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
73 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
76 Units Available
Five Points
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
Jefferson Park
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,667
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
60 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,353
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
42 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,219
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
36 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,358
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
City Guide for Berkley, CO

"I think the Colorado Plateau is the most scenic area in the world - let's begin with that. Not just the United States." - Stewart Udall

Berkley is a census designated spot, located in Adams County, Colorado. With a population of just over 11,000, this community is a part of the larger city of Westminster, CO, and is a suburb of Denver, conveniently located off I-25 and I-76, for easy access into the Denver metro area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berkley, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

